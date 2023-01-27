NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,229.99

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $50.42 or 0.00217575 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $332.47 million and approximately $84,229.99 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.74066228 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,052.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

