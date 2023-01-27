NXM Price Up 1.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $49.26 or 0.00215868 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $324.83 million and $82,240.08 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,820.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.88281046 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,974.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

