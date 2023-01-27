OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.48

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $207.37 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00078349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025590 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

