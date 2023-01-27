Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $66.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Omnicell Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Omnicell by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

