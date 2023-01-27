Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.54

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.54 and traded as high as C$44.45. Open Text shares last traded at C$44.20, with a volume of 513,733 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 71,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total transaction of C$2,659,790.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,402,739.01. In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.42 per share, with a total value of C$394,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,431,800. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 71,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$2,659,790.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,938 shares in the company, valued at C$41,402,739.01. In the last three months, insiders purchased 321,300 shares of company stock worth $12,445,851 and sold 78,885 shares worth $2,944,756.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

