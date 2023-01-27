Oppenheimer Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $18,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Plug Power by 184.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 1,045,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

