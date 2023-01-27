Optimism (OP) Price Hits $2.35 on Major Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00010120 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $504.22 million and approximately $274.09 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00404013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.74 or 0.28358732 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00586086 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.