P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Up 1.7%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKFKF shares. Pareto Securities downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

About P/F Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.