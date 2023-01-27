PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

PD stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.89. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,836 shares of company stock worth $11,188,817. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

