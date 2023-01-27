Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 13,998 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

WSM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

