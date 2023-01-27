Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,598,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.05.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.95. 437,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.36 and a 200-day moving average of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

