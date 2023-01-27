Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,643,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.