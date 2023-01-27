Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 462,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,458. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
