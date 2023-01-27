Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 876,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.06. The company had a trading volume of 597,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

