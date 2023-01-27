Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 28,724 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,424. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

