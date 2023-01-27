Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $171.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

