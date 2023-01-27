Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 98,924 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,924 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 92.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 58,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 121.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. 94,291,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,710,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

