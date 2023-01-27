Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $883.86 million and $2.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00012284 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
