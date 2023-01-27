PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.91 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,916.68 or 0.08334574 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $519.77 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

