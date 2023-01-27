PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $42,400.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,295.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $35,666.31.

On Friday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 128,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,416. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

