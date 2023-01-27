Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

