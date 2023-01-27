Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 104,113 call options on the company. This is an increase of 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,070 call options.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 16,825,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,126,823. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

