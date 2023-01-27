PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

