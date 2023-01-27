PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.87. 1,115,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

