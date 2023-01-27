Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 191 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $348.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. The company has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.