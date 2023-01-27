Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Trading Down 8.7%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDLMF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.