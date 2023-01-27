Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

