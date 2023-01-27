PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the December 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 464,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,898. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 15,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

