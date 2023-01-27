PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the December 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 464,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,898. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
