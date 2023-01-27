PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 10,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $5,560,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

