Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNFPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. 5,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

