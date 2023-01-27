Piper Sandler Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $140.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,446 shares of company stock worth $54,153,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

