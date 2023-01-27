Piper Sandler Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $215.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

