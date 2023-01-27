Piper Sandler Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to “Overweight”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Insider Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 297,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $285,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

