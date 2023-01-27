Poollotto.finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.77 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $35.77 million and $24,226.98 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00013375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

