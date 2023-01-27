Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 2,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,244. Post Holdings Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth $13,566,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 1st quarter worth $3,521,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

