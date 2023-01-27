Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 854.0% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prenetics Global stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 162,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,673. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Prenetics Global in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Articles

