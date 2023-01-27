Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 12,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. Princeton Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Princeton Bancorp to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

