Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 624,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,468. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

