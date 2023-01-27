Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. 1,749,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

