Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,128,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.12. 76,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
