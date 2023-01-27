Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 4,619,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,293,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.