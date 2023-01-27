Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. 2,803,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

