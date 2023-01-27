Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 458.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 332,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 273,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

