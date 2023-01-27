Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN opened at $274.26 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

