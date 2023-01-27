Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

