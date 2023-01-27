ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $265.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

