PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

PHM opened at $52.37 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.