QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. QC has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

