Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Trading Down 1%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Quarta-Rad Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About Quarta-Rad

Quarta-Rad, Inc manufactures and distributes radioactivity detection equipment and air quality measurement instruments. Its products include Radiation Detection Equipment, Radon Detection Equipment, Electro Magnetic Indicator Detection Equipment, and Light and Brightness Detection Equipment. The company was founded by Alexey Golovanov and Victor Shvetsky in 1990 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

