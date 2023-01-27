Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 51.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

